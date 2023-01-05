SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bison ribs are on the menu Sunday for hundreds of Jackrabbit fans, former players and parents.

That’s according to Ryan McKnight, a former South Dakota State University offensive lineman and president of the Jackrabbit Former Players Association. Ahead of Sunday’s big game, McKnight has been busy planning events to connect former players who will be attending the championship game.

“The best part about this is we get to play our biggest rival on the biggest stage in front of a national audience,” McKnight told KELOLAND News. “This is built by decades and decades of Jackrabbit football and now this is probably the best team we’ve ever seen.”

It’ll be McKnight’s second trip to Frisco, Texas, the host site of the NCAA Division I FCS national championship game. Top-seeded SDSU (13-1) will take on No. 3 seed North Dakota State at 1 p.m. Sunday. KELOLAND Media Group will have coverage from Frisco, Texas and live blog coverage when the game starts on Sunday.

McKnight is planning to fly to Texas on Friday morning and the large group of former players making the trip to watch the game has been asked by SDSU Head Coach John Stiegelmeier to participate in the team’s final walkthrough practice Saturday afternoon.

Coming up on Saturday night, the JFPA, which helped fund SDSU’s new white helmets, rented out a sports bar for a gathering with former players and families. Then before kickoff, they plan to join other SDSU fan organizations to tailgate.

McKnight said there’s some former SDSU football players that played in the 1960s that plan to attend the championship game or events ahead of it. He also said he’s heard from more than 200 former players who have told him they may attend Sunday’s game.

“There’s a lot of guys from the 70s, a lot from the 80s. Quite a few from the 90s,” McKnight said. “We’ll have guys that just graduated last year to guys all the way back to the 60s. It’s going to be a cool crowd.”

After SDSU’s first trip to the national championship in the spring season of 2021, McKnight said the former SDSU player organization grew from roughly 180 members to more than 300 members. The JFPA has also raised more than $70,000 in the past two weeks after SDSU’s 39-18 semifinal win over Montana State.

With such strong support from former SDSU players and their families, McKnight said he believes there’ll be plenty of fans dressed in blue in Toyota Stadium. The SDSU Alumni Association is hosting events, including a Pep Rally on Saturday at Frisco Hall.

KELOLAND Media Group has two Frisco FANFare Bus Trips bringing fans to Texas.

“When they have the ball we’re going to be loud and when we have the ball, they’re going to be loud,” McKnight said. “It’s going to be really cool.”

McKnight said he has some friends who are NDSU fans but he doesn’t expect to speak with them until after Sunday’s game. He said the Jackrabbits have a big opportunity to hold both the Dakota Marker and the latest national championship trophy with a win Sunday.

“This could be like the turning point for SDSU. We can beat NDSU twice in a year, we can bring home the ring and the rock,” McKnight said. “Now all of a sudden those kids from Watertown, Pierre or Sioux Falls don’t really want to go to NDSU and want to play in state.”

The Bison have three South Dakotans on their roster this year, including sixth-year senior Spencer Waege, who has 9 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss this season.

SDSU has 29 players from South Dakota and no players from North Dakota.