SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a tornado Brian Karstens still vividly remembers 20 years later.

Karstens, a longtime meteorologist for KELOLAND Media Group, recalled his movements on June 24, 2003, a day that produced 67 tornadoes in South Dakota and is commonly known as Tornado Tuesday.

Looking back at that day, Karstens said he remembers capturing video from the south side of the most memorable tornado of the day – the EF-4 tornado that destroyed the small town of Manchester in Kingsbury County.

On the opposite side of that tornado, a mere 100 yards north of the actual tornado, was researcher and storm chaser Tim Samaras. Samaras placed five probes ahead of the tornado and two of the probes measured a 100 millibar drop of the barometric pressure in 10 seconds.

“They came to South Dakota with the intentions of deploying these turtles, which basically are scientific instruments that are designed to withstand the direct hit of a tornado,” Karstens said. “Their goal was to collect scientific data on a tornado – to probe the inside. Getting inside a tornado, that’s not an easy thing to do.”

According to the official National Weather Service report, Samaras dropped probe 3 and probe 5 while traveling along 425th Avenue. The tornado crossed 425th from the west where probe 3 was and then crossed 425th again, from east to west, exactly where probe 5 was placed.

“It was historical to get that,” Karstens said. “Just to get an actual device in here, that was truly historic. And the quickness of this: in 10 seconds, the weather changes.”

The recorded 100 millibar drop of the barometric pressure in 10 seconds was a record discovery and it is believed to still be standing as more recent findings may not have been officially published. You can see the data from the probes in the graphs below.

Untouched traces from Probes 3 and 5. Graph from Tim Samaras and National Weather Service.

A photo of the “Hardened In-Situ Tornado Pressure Recorder (HITPR) has been developed by Tim Samaras the at Applied Research Associates Inc.

Brantley Hargrove wrote a book about Samaras called “The Man Who Caught the Storm” and highlights Samaras’ probe on Tornado Tuesday that recorded the pressure drop.

Hargrove told Smithsonian Magazine Samaras was “the talk of the meteorological world” after recording the record pressure drop in Kingsbury County.

Karstens agreed with the historic measurement.

“This is one more example of why we remember this event so much,” Karstens said.

“In a tornado, you have a really energized point where we’re creating an extreme amount of suction power. All of that upward motion in that tornado is creating that big drop in that barometric pressure.”

Karstens said people notice changes in pressure most commonly while flying in an airplane or up in the mountains.

“This is obviously the same concept, but that rapid decrease gives way to a lot of things,” Karstens said. “That’s why the wind is so strong in a tornado because you’re instantly creating this big difference in pressure between the inside of the tornado, and the weather just outside of it.”

Nearly 10 years after successfully collecting data from the Manchester tornado, Samaras was killed while chasing a tornado in Oklahoma on May 31, 2013. Karstens says the data collected by Samaras and others throughout Tornado Tuesday has helped people learn more about dangerous storms.

“We were incredibly fortunate to not have fatalities from any of these,” Karstens said. “We always need to be vigilant about weather, especially the third-fourth week of June.”