2 Yankton to host #4 Mitchell in KELOLAND.com Game of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The second-ranked Yankton Bucks will host #4 Mitchell in the KELOLAND.com Game of the Week.

The second-ranked Bucks have relied on a consistently strong defensive performance through the season as Yankton is allowing their opponents to score less than 50 points per game.

“I think our seniors have played enough basketball that they understand how important that is and in order to win games on the road, in order to win tough games, late in the season or even postseason games, you have to be able to rely on your defense,” Yankton head coach Chris Haynes said. “You can’t just count on the ball going in the basket every night.”

“We’ve just been working on defense super hard in practice. We’re doing a lot of shell and working on transition defense and getting in better shape,” Yankton senior Matthew Mors said. “It’s all translating into games now, because the way it’s sitting right now, I think we’re one of the premiere defenders in ‘AA’ and the thing is, we’re still improving.”

Similar to the past few seasons, Yankton has been led by senior Matthew Mors who is scoring nearly 25 points per game.

“I say it all the time that I’m glad he is on our side and I don’t have to game plan for him. He’s a great player and he kind of relishes moments and games like this,” Haynes said. “He looks forward to these games and he should, he’s put in a lot of time and a lot of effort and a lot of work and hours and hours in the gym for games like Friday night.”

“The one thing I think that Matt does a great job, is that he is very unselfish. If somebody comes running at him and his team is open, he gets them the ball and they get involved and they get two points,” Mitchell head coach Todd Neuendorf said. “We’re going to play our defense and of course we’re going to pay a little more attention to Matt Mors.”

The Kernels have their own talented player in junior Caden Hinker who is averaging nearly 19 points and eleven rebounds per game.

“Mitchell has their own player like that as Caden Hinker is a big time player. I’m really high on him and I know he’s having a great high school career and I know he’ll have a great college career somewhere too,” Haynes said.

“We have to do more with him. We have to put him in spots where he’s not just on that three point line and that’s on us,” Neuendorf said. “We will work on that some more and we’ll get him that opportunity.”

The Kernels have found success offensively, but are coming off their lowest scoring performance, in which they only scored 42 points against O’Gorman.

“I say we just need to keep going inside out and if we keep going inside out and keep doing our type of offense and play at our pace then I think we’re still good,” Mitchell junior Caden Hinker said. “We’ll hit our shots, they’ll come when they are there and I think we’ll be good that way.”

Friday’s game will be a fight between two of the best teams in the state and so Mitchell will look to keep their focus on themselves.

“If we just all kind of lock in after a good couple of days. Coach tells us it is a business trip going up there. You’ve got to stay locked in and be ready, because you know it’s a good opponent. They’re going to give you their best, so you have to make sure you give them your best as well,” Hinker said.

“I think the most important thing is to come in and know that they are going to come in like gangbusters. We have to limit that and we have to answer them right away,” Neuendorf said. “We can’t let somebody get going right away. We have to come out and be the one that throws the first punch and not be someone that is taking it.”

As for the Bucks, Yankton will look to improve to 14-3, but to do so, they’ll need to show their confidence.

“I think that all starts the week before we actually play the game. We’re going to have nerves obviously, but we should all be confident going into games like this and that’s kind of my mindset going into games like this,” Mors said. “Just be confident and have fun.”

The Kernels and Bucks will cross paths on Friday in Yankton. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. and you can watch the game on KELOLAND.com.