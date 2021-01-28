2 Yankton boys host #4 Roosevelt Thursday in the KELOLAND.com Game of the Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The second ranked Yankton Bucks will host the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders in Thursday’s KELOLAND.com Game of the Day.

Thursday’s game will be another top five showdown in class ‘AA’ boys hoops featuring two of the most talented teams in SD.

Matthew Mors and the Yankton Bucks will look to continue their success as they have won eight of their last nine contests with that loss coming at the hands of top-ranked S.F. Washington.

The last time Mors and the Bucks were featured on KELOLAND.com, this happened:

Got a good one! @YhsBucks leads 56-55 over @BVBoysHoops with 3:10 to play. @KELOSports



Might want to check out dunk number two by Matthew Mors… this one was an and one. pic.twitter.com/84NYoVzieP — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 19, 2020

On the other side of the court, the Rough Riders feature one of the states most athletic and talented teams.

Roosevelt started just 3-3, but have won three of their last four games to improve their record to 6-4.

Thursday’s game will tip-off around 7 p.m. and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter.

You can watch the game on KELOLAND.com: