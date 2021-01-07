2 West Central girl’s host Tea Area in Thursday Game of the Week

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — The first KELOLAND.com livestream game of 2021 will feature a high-powered girl’s basketball matchup between Tea Area and #2 West Central.

A total of 62 games streamed on KELOLAND.com in 2020, one of which featured the Tea Area girls vs. West Central on January 9, 2020.

The Titans entered 2020’s contest against West Central with an undefeated record, but the Trojans picked up the ten point win.

This year, the Titans enter the contest in the same spot they did last year as the top team receiving votes, but not ranked in the latest Prep Media Basketball Poll.

On the other hand, the West Central Trojans enter Thursday’s contest with an impressive 5-1 record and sit tied for second in the Class ‘A’ rankings.

West Central started the season a perfect 4-0, including an impressive win over previously #1 ranked Winner. However, the Trojans suffered their first loss of the season on January 2, when White River connected on a game winning basket.

The Trojans are now 5-1 and are considered one of the better teams in class ‘A’ girl’s basketball.

The Titans enter Thursday’s contest with a 4-1 record, but have not earned a win over a currently ranked opponent.

Tea Area will look to add their first ranked win this year, but will have their hands full against West Central.

“Our focus as a team heading into the game against West Central will be about us. We need to do the things that we are capable of doing and running things the way we want to and not focusing too much on the hype or records or anything of that sort,” head coach Adam Schorzmann said. “When that happens we tend to lose a little bit of who we are and what our identity is.”

Despite playing a the second ranked team in class ‘A’, coach Schorzmann and the Titans are keeping the focus on themselves.

“The key to victory will be how we are coming together as a team. We are a young team and really starting to learn how to compete together at a high level,” Schorzmann said. “If we can focus on executing our team’s core principles, be aggressive, and bring energy then we will be in a really good position at the end of the game.”

Thursday’s game will tip-off around 7:30 p.m. and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

The contest can be seen on KELOLAND’s Game of the Week page: