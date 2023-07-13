BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Two South Dakota State University athletes accepted a $25,000 grant for their nonprofit organization Her Turn at the Gatorade Player of the Year Awards.

Myah Selland and Tori Nelson, co-founders of Her Turn and players for the SDSU women’s basketball team, accepted the Gatorade Community Grant Award in Los Angeles this week. Selland won Player of the Year for 2016-17 which made her eligible for the award.

“It’s such a big grant and I think we’re really excited to ensure the longevity of our organization,” Nelson said. “There’s a lot of money that can go in a lot of different areas for us. This really helps us be a sustainable organization within our community.”

Her Turn just celebrated its one year anniversary. Selland and Nelson said they started the nonprofit to provide scholarships for middle school girls in the Brookings community to attend SDSU athletic camps at no cost.

“I think it kind of took us back to when we were middle schoolers coming to these kind of camps and just what those experiences meant to us, and so to have a little part in their experience was very rewarding for us,” Selland told KELOLAND News’ Carter Schmidt in March.

This summer, Her Turn awarded 18 scholarships to Brookings girls in 6th-8th grade. They attended camps throughout June and July for basketball, volleyball, wrestling, soccer or wrestling. Nelson said it costs around $500 for a girl to attend a single camp.

Her Turn provides athletic gear like shoes, backpacks, balls, shin guards and water bottles for the girls, as well as admission and transportation to the camps.

Selland just finished her final year at SDSU and is heading to Spain in September to play professional basketball for BAXI Ferrol. Nelson has one more year left at SDSU.

“We really want to be smart with our growth and make sure that we’re providing great opportunities for the girls that are given scholarships and just making sure they’re experience is great,” Selland said. “We’re excited with how we can grow and the areas where we can move forward.