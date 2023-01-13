SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The December snow storms in Sioux Falls cost about $2.2 million, according to figures shared by the city.

The figure includes additional overtime, wages from other departments, use of salt and calcium chloride, work by contractors, rental of equipment and equipment repairs.

The city’s snow removal plan includes using contractors to help clear and move snow. Contractors helped the city three times in December. The total cost was about $420,000.

On Dec. 16, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt said Sioux Falls had received 5 1/2 inches of snow that week. Another system in late December caused the city to issue a snow alert on Dec. 29.

Shawn Pritchett, the city’s finance director, said the annual winter budget for this year is $10 million.

The budget is based on historical averages and adjusted for anticipated cost increases over time, Pritchett said in an email.

If the costs of snow events appear that they will be more than the yearly budget, the city department can request a supplemental budget aid from reserves, Pritchett said.

The last supplements requested and approved by the city council for snow removal occurred in 2019 and 2015, Pritchett said.

According to the National Weather Service, the Sioux Falls area got 6.1 inches of snow in December of 2019. The city received 52 inches of snow in 2018-2019 and 39.4 in 2019-2020.

The NWS said Sioux Falls received about 13 inches of snow at the airport from Jan. 2-4.

If the snow work comes in under budget, what is left can be placed in the city’s general fund reserve.

The snow that fell in early January could cost around $2 million in removal and cleaning, according to the city.