SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Someone is watching construction sites in Sioux Falls to help make sure dirt and material doesn’t get into the storm sewers or blow across the street.

But, the two city employees responsible must keep watch on roughly 300 permitted construction sites in the city.

It’s not possible to watch every site each day.

“The largest misconceptions are that the city knows exactly what is happening at each development at all times and that the city can demand immediate changes to a development,” said Colin Chatterton, an environment analyst and one of two employees who monitor permitted construction sites in the city.

They work with the city Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4).

Chatterton said recent high winds have prompted more calls to the city about dirt blowing from construction sites.

“All construction within the city of Sioux Falls must comply with the standards set forth in the engineering design standards. Part of those standards references the need to develop and maintain a site stormwater pollution prevention plan no matter the size of the site,” Chatterton said. “Developers operating within Sioux Falls and/or under state of South Dakota permits must mitigate off-site accumulations. If a resident is experiencing impacts due to a development they should reach out to the nearby developer or contractor with their complaints.”

The city can penalize a contractor who is not in compliance with the city ordinance under city code, Chatterton said.

Although the city has rules about how contractors can prevent soil erosion into storm sewers and elsewhere through rain or wind, it can be complicated, Chatterton said.

Construction straw mulch on the ground at the city’s water pump plant near the intersection of Rice Street and Bahnson Avenue.

“With the wind, there is more limitations,” Chatterton said. “Especially if there is heavy construction (happening).”

In general, city codes require contractors to stabilize the dirt at a construction site. That is much easier to enforce if the dirt pile is not being used or if there is no construction on the site for a few weeks or months, Chatterton said. The codes that apply include chapter 157.175, chapter 157.176 and chapter 40 Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4).

Is it fair or prudent of the city to require the contractor to stabilize the ground during active construction and high winds, Chatterton said.

In some cases, the answer is yes, in other cases, the answer is no.

Chatterton said the city will work with contractors on short-term and long-term solutions.

“In the short term, you have to depend on water,” he said.

A contractor may spread millions of millions of gallons of water on a construction site week after week.

It’s not a general practice to use chemicals that are used for dust control on gravel roads because those chemicals can make it later tough for grass and vegetation to grow, Chatterton said.

The long-term solutions come mainly before and after construction.

What do contractors do to stop erosion?

The city’s ordinance and MS4 are largely considered for stormwater impacts.

“Wind erosion is regulated through the MS4 program by ensuring developments are making efforts to minimize or eliminate sources of wind and water erosion,” Chatterton said.

But, some of the requirements for stormwater erosion control can apply to wind erosion.

Here’s what chapter 157.175 of the city code requires of contractors: “Measures used to control erosion on a development site shall meet the requirements of the engineering design standards. Stripping of vegetation, regrading and cut and fill operations should be kept to a minimum, as should the amount of land and the duration of exposure. Whenever feasible, development plans should be made in conformance with topography in order to create the least erosion potential. Similarly, as much as possible, natural vegetation shall be retained, protected and supplemented. The city engineer shall require any further measures as necessary to prevent erosion on building sites and developments from depositing wastes or sediments on public streets or other property. Every effort shall be made to retain the natural vegetation on all ditches and drainageways. Ditches and drainageways will not be disturbed without the approval of the city engineer’s office.

During construction much of the black dirt, or topsoil, is removed from the construction site, Chatterton said.

If the black dirt is piled on the site it needs to be stabilized, Chatterton said. The degree of stabilization depends on the pile and how long it will sit unused.

Generally, the city wants contractors to keep soil rough which will reduce erosion from rain and wind.

Contractors will be required to install specified soil erosion protection as the project nears completion or at completion.

A construction project at the city’s water pump station near the intersection of Rice Street and Bahnson is an example of several types of erosion control.

A larger sloped area has a blanket of mulch that is stapled into the ground. Iron staples are pounded through the mulch blanket to keep it from blowing or moving during rain. An area near a drain has a green, thicker blanket of mulch.

A heavy plastic fence is part of the erosion control at the city’s water pump site near the intersection of Rice Street and Bahnson Avenue.

If the sloped area had more grade, it would be covered with the thicker green mulch, Chatterton.

A flat area between the sloped area and green mulch are covered with a chemical mulch inserted into the ground. The chemical is colored so coverage can be seen.

Other flat areas are covered with a thicker straw mix of mulch. And several feet from the main mulch areas there is a thick, black plastic fencing.

Vegetation is planted under all of the mulch.

Wattles and logs are also ways to prevent erosion.

Why would there be more site erosion in one side of the city

The soil type and amount of rain can make a big difference with erosion.

The southern part of the city has more clay which is finer and can blow much easier in the wind or move in rain, Chatterton said.

“Unfortunately, where a lot of our residential construction has been had clay soil,” Chatterton said.

It’s been dry throughout much of the winter and into April which compounds the wind situation.

Recently, the west side of Sioux Falls received about a half inch of rain and the east side had almost none, he said.

Penalty possible but compliance is the goal

Chatterton said while the city has the ability to penalize a contractor, compliance is the goal.

And, “compliance with city and state standards does not absolve a developer or contractor of liabilities that may come about if sediment is lost from a construction site,” Chatterton said.

The city also has the ability to stop work at a construction site.

An order to stop work could be used in extreme situations but there would be a need to demonstrate the contractor disregarded stormwater program standards, Chatterton said.

Even when a contractor is complying with all permit standards, there can still be issues,” Chatterton said.

City staff have seen incidents where the contractor has been negligent or did not practice due diligence, Chatterton said.

“Changes to a development take time and can be more complicated than anticipated,” Chatterton said. “Tasks that seem simple to a bystander may in fact be quite complicated to complete logistically, which can create unwanted issues.”

The two city employees make monthly visits to construction sites, so that’s about 150 visits each a month.

The combination of unprecedented development – the city set a record number of building permits in 2021- dry conditions and wind has made 2022 a challenging year so far, Chatterton said.