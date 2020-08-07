19-Under VFW state baseball tournament begins on Friday

BRYANT, S.D. (KELO) — The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) usually doesn’t host a postseason at the 19 and under age, but when the legion season was canceled, the South Dakota VFW stepped up to create a postseason in class ‘B’.

Twenty teams participated in four region tournaments with the top two teams from each region reaching the state tournament.

The state tournament features an eight team, three day event, in which the team that goes undefeated will be crowned the state champion.

2020 VFW 19-U State Tournament

Two games from day one of the tournament will be livestreamed on KELOLAND.com, including the 12:30 p.m. game and 3:30 p.m. game.

Castlewood-Clear Lake will meet Alexandria is game one on KELOLAND.com and then Lennox will cross paths with Dakota Valley in the second game that will stream online.

Coverage of Friday’s state tournament will begin around 12:25 p.m. and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

You can watch Friday’s games by clicking on the link below: