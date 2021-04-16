South Dakota one of 16 states without a mass shooting in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – APRIL 16: A group of crime scene investigators gather to speak in the parking lot of a FedEx SmartPost on April 16, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The area is the scene of a mass shooting at FedEx Ground Facility that left at least eight people dead and five wounded on the evening of April 15. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 188 people have been killed in mass shootings in the United States in 2021 as of 2:00 p.m. on April 16.

This is according to data from gunviolencearchive.org, a not for profit corporation formed in 2013 to provide free online public access to accurate information about gun-related violence in the United States.

The organization defines a mass shooting as an event with a minimum of four victims killed or injured, not including shooters who may also have been killed or injured at the time.

The following charts lay out the number of citizens killed or injured in a mass shooting on each day of the year so far. Data for April 16 reflects the latest reporting of casualties from the early morning shooting at a FedEx ground facility in Indianapolis.

The totals for some days account for more than one mass shooting event, the number of mass shootings per state, and the number of mass shooting events per state over time.

South Dakota is one of only 16 states that has not had a mass shooting event in 2021 as of April 16.

States without a mass shooting event in 2021, so far.