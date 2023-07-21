SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Strictly speaking, the intersection doesn’t meet the standards, but a traffic signal at the intersection of Cliff Avenue and 17th Street will return, said Heath Hoftiezer, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.

The signal was not replaced when it was damaged by a hit-and-run crash in the fall of 2021. Hoftiezer said this week that the 2021 crash was “the third time it was hit in three years.”

The city had placed temporary stop lines on 17th Street at the intersection. Hoftiezer said in a Nov. 3 KELOLAND News story the stop signs could be permanent.

The return of the traffic signal is still a ways off. A replacement signal won’t likely appear until after the spring of 2024, he said.

Although standards for traffic volume don’t necessarily warrant a traffic signal, Hoftiezer said, they are close. The traffic volume was evaluated in a block of eight hours and a block of four hours.

The volume met the standard for four of the eight-hour block and for two of the four-hour block, Hoftiezer said.

“It has some high traffic during peak hours,” Hoftiezer said.

It’s the same for the number of crashes, he said. The intersection area had “two to three crashes each year” when the signal existed, Hoftiezer said. The crashes didn’t really change after the signal was gone, he said.

“It doesn’t meet it based on crashes,” Hoftiezer said of a traffic signal.

But engineers noted the way the roadway was built and the slight increase in speed after the signal was not replaced, he said. Those two factors combined with almost meeting all traffic volume standards, the city engineering decided to install a signal.

Ty Aldrich, the owner and operator of Ty’s Barbershop near the intersection, said his customers don’t notice the lack of a traffic signal much. “But it seems like a good idea. The north and south traffic (on Cliff Avenue) doesn’t stop,” Aldrich said. He notices the increase in traffic in the morning and late afternoon.

Aldrich said there is a slight hill to the north of the intersection on Cliff which can make it difficult for traffic on 17th at the intersection to see vehicles from the north.

Although there were some businesses in the area that requested the return of the traffic signal, Hoftiezer said, “that’s not what anything hinged on.”

In November of 2021, Hoftiezer said it would likely be at least $20,000 to $30,000 to replace the traffic signal.

It’s going to cost more than that, Hoftiezer said.

The crash vehicle hit the signal cabinet that stores the equipment to operate the signal. The crash also ruined the underground cable, Hoftiezer said. The signal intersection will also need an ADA upgrade.

Hoftiezer said the city also needs to secure right of way so it can move the signal cabinet because it had been hit three times in three years.

He hopes the total cost will be below $100,000.

The city may be able to rebuild the cabinet. If it has to order a cabinet, it will take time for it to arrive.

“The issue with new ones is that cabinets have the longest lead time we have,” Hoftiezer said of waits for equipment.

The city plans to use existing equipment poles, he said.