163 new COVID-19 cases in DOC inmates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 cases are continuing to climb within the Department of Corrections, with a total of 163 new inmate cases reported since last Tuesday.

All facilities within the DOC saw a rise in cumulative inmate cases over the past week, with the exception of the Sioux Falls Community Work Center, which remained at 125.

Four of the state’s nine facilities, the South Dakota State Penitentiary, the Jameson Annex, the Rapid City Community Work Center and the Pierre Community Work Center, all saw a rise in active inmate cases. Mike Durfee State Prison, the Yankton Community Work Center, the South Dakota Women’s Prison and its accompanying Unit E saw a decrease in active inmate cases. The Sioux Falls Community Work Center remained at 0 active cases.

There was a total of 40 new staff cases, rising from 260 cumulative cases last week to 300 as of Tuesday, Jan. 18. In terms of active staff cases, three facilities, the Jameson Annex, Mike Durfee State Prison and the Rapid City Community Work Center saw increases.

