16 sobriety checkpoints for S.D. in August

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — 12 different counties will have sobriety checkpoints in August by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, according to a press release sent by the South Dakota Department of public safety.

To discourage drivers from drinking and driving, checkpoints are done each month.

A total of 16 checkpoints are scheduled in August, the release stated. The checkpoints will be in: Charles Mix, Codington, Davison, Hamlin, Jackson, Lawrence, Lincoln, Meade, Minnehaha, Spink, Walworth and Yankton.

According to the release, checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement. Both organizations are part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.