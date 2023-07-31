SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – More than 150 Yellow trucking company employees in Sioux Falls lost their jobs on Monday amid Yellow filing for bankruptcy.

This decision comes after years of financial struggles for Yellow, which employs over 30,000 people. In 2020, they accepted a $700 million pandemic-era loan from the government which is due in September 2024. The Associated Press reports that Yellow has repaid $230 million of the loan principal and $54.8 million of the interest as of March 2023. The Associated Press also says that Yellow has an outstanding debt of $1.5 billion.

“The likelihood of them surviving and remaining solvent diminishes really by the day,” Bruce Chan, a research director at investment banking firm Stifel, told the AP.

In 2022, Yellow handled an average of 49,000 shipments per day. That number decreased to 10-15,000 shipments a day in July 2023.

Yellow’s shipping costs were typically lower than its competitors like FedEx or ABF, so costs are expected to go up as customers take their shipments to other carriers.

“That’s why they obviously were not making money,” Satish Jindel, president of transportation and logistics for SJ Consulting, told the Associated Press. “And while there is capacity with the other LTL carriers to handle the diversions from Yellow, it will come at a high price for (current shippers and customers) of Yellow.”