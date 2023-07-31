SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — To Jim Dunham, the 14th Street (River Road) and Cliff Avenue intersection area is already part of downtown Sioux Falls.

Dunham bought the Carmel Estates apartment complex not long ago. The complex is just to the west of the 14th and Cliff intersection. “I bought it thinking the whole area is part of downtown Sioux Falls,” he said.

As the city grows and downtown development continues, the 14th and Cliff area, or Cliff Avenue from roughly 18th to 14th could be poised for future investment, several realtors/developers said.

Things are already happening with several buildings in the area.

Chuck Gustafson owns the Arnold Riddle Interiors building on Cliff Avenue. The business will move from the building, said Mike Knudson of Van Buskirk Companies, a real estate and development company. Van Buskirk handles the leasing/rental of the Riddle building.

“That space is for lease and there’s been pretty good interest,” Knudson said. The roughly 4,300-square-foot building is being offered at $16 per square foot, he said.

The site of the former Get ‘N Go gas station.

A property managed by Jim Dunham and Associates at the intersection of 14th and Cliff.

A building handled by Van Buskirk company that recently got a new tenant

Gustafon property along 14th Street (River Road).

Bender Commercial Real Estate Services is handling the former Get ‘N Go property on Cliff Avenue.

Reggie Kuipers of Bender said the property is about 1/2 an acre and zoned commercial. “…there’s a pretty wide array of uses (available),” Kuipers said.

Kuipers said he’s gotten inquiries from people interested in a car dealership, liquor store and casino. “It could also be a sandwich shop…it could be a restaurant because it’s zone for commercial,” Kuipers said.

Tzadik Management owns the building at the eastern corner of 14th and Cliff, Dunham said.

Dunham said an agreement should be signed soon with a party that will occupy the entire building.

The building has been for sale longer than he expected, Dunham said.

“Personally, it’s a signaled intersection, it’s kind of an industrial area. Everybody knows where 14th and Cliff is…,” Dunham said of reasons why the building and property are attractive.

An empty lot sits along 14th Street just to the east of that Tzadik building.

The lot has an older, Gustafson and Associates sign announcing that the lot “will build to suit.”

His lot, “is across from a park and an easy walk to downtown,” Gustafson said.

“That area used to be a (neighborhood) garden…,” Gustafson said. “There’s never been a building on that land.”

“It’s just sitting and waiting right now,” Gustafson said of the lot with its 1980s-era green and tan sign.

Gustafson said the wait could be shorter now as the city discusses potential improvements to what’s been called the Riverline District. That area is north of 14th and Cliff near 10th Street and in the Whittier neighborhood.

Potential development and eventual development in that Riverline area will make the 14th and Cliff area more attractive, Gustafson said.

Kuipers said it’s too soon if discussions and potential development in the Riverline area will have an impact on the blocks near 14th and Cliff.

Yet, there is potential for Riverline to spark interest and investment in the 14th and Cliff area, Kuipers said.

“As the downtown footprint continues to expand, that makes the area more appealing,” Knudson said. “As the downtown keeps expanding, before too long this area will be considered part of downtown.”

But it could be 10 to 15 years from now before that happens, Knudson said.

Dunham said another factor in favor of 14th and Cliff is, as the city continues to grow, land will need to be repurposed within the city. That will create more development opportunities within the core of Sioux Falls, he said.

Meanwhile, improvements and investments in any property in the 14th and Cliff area will likely inspire other upgrades to the area, Knudson said.