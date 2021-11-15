14 Iowa State powers past SDSU women

AMES, IOWA (KELO) — The South Dakota State women’s basketball team suffered their second straight setback with a 75-55 loss to #14 Iowa State.

SDSU fell behind right away, but closed the first quarter on a 9-3 run to grab a lead at 17-15.

End of 1: @GoJacksWBB 17 #14 Iowa State 15 @KELOSports



State closes on a 9-3 run. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) November 16, 2021

They would continue that success into the second quarter. SDSU’s Madysen Vlastuin scored five straight points to give the Jacks a 24-22 lead.

Vlastuin finished with a team high and career high 14 points on Monday.

Iowa State would go back on the attack as they closed the half on a 14-2 run. Iowa State led 36-26 at halftime as SDSU had scored just nine points in the quarter.

Halftime: #14 Iowa State 36 @GoJacksWBB 26 @KELOSports



Cyclones close on a 13-2 run. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) November 16, 2021

The Jacks found more offensive success coming out halftime, but they struggled to find a way to slow down the Cyclone offense.

Iowa State shot 64% from the field in the third quarter alone. The Cyclones’ Lexi Donarski posted 11 points in the quarter.

End of 3: #14 Iowa State 59 @GoJacksWBB 42 @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) November 16, 2021

The Jackrabbits came out swinging in the fourth quarter as they closed the gap down to ten points.

SDSU had a chance to bring that deficit down, but back-to-back turnovers led to five straight points as the Cyclones grew their lead by to fifteen.

SDSU got it down to ten, but back to back turnovers leads to 5 straight for Iowa State.



4:48 4Q: ISU 67 SDSU 52 @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) November 16, 2021

Iowa State would go on to outscore SDSU 16-14 in the fourth quarter as the Jackrabbits failed to score in the final three and a half minutes of the game.

The Cyclones earned a 75-65 win over SDSU.

FINAL: #14 Iowa State 75 @GoJacksWBB 56 @KELOSports



Madysen Vlastuin with a team high/career high 14.

Tylee Irwin with 12 and Paiton Burckhard with 10. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) November 16, 2021

Iowa State’s Donarski led all scorers with a game high 22 points. Her teammate Ashley Joens added 17 points and eight rebounds. Emily Ryan collected 12 points and five assists.

Vlastuin scored 14 for SDSU. Tylee Irwin added 12 points, while Paiton Burckhard tallied 10.

SDSU lost the turnover battle as they had 13 to Iowa State’s 9. Points off turnover were more than double in favor of the Cyclones, 17-8.

Iowa State nearly doubled up SDSU at the free throw line. The Cyclones were 16-20, while SDSU was 9-11.

The Jackrabbits will return to action on Thursday, November 18 as they host Montana State at Frost Arena. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.