RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — In the wake of a social media post by the owner of a Rapid City hotel, threatening to implement a racist and discriminatory policy, a federal civil rights class action lawsuit has been filed.

The suit, brought by NDN Collective and Sunny Red Bear, alleges discrimination and points to examples including that of Red Bear’s, in which Native American customers were denied service at the hotel.

Scott Heidepriem is a Sioux Falls attorney with experience in handling class action civil rights cases. He says there’s one thing in particular that stands out about this case.

“I would have to say that the explicit nature of what was said is unusual in our state,” said Heidepriem. “It is breathtaking, frankly.”

Those explicit comments come from Connie Uhre, the owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel and Cheers Sports Bar and Lounge. According to the complaint, Uhre posted on social media, and stated that due to a March 19 shooting, the hotel and bar would no longer be allowing Native Americans on the property and that she could not tell the difference between “bad Native” and “good Native.”

Comments also have been attributed to Uhre’s son, Nicholas, who manages the businesses. The complaint references an email sent by Nicholas Uhre in which he wrote, “I really do not want to allow Natives on property.” He went on to say that when there are problems at the property, 98% of the time he tells police that the people he is calling about are Native American. “The problem is we do not know the nice ones from the bad natives…so we just have to say no to them,” he wrote.

Nicholas Uhre has claimed that the businesses do not have a policy discriminating against Native Americans.

One important feature of this lawsuit is its designation as a class action suit. “A class action is a unique creature under the law that’s designed to accommodate situations where there are lots of claimants; too numerous to list everyone individually,” explained Heidepriem.

The complaint states that in Pennington County alone, there are approximately 10,000 Native Americans. 2020 census data puts that puts that number at over 11,000, with 11,404.2.

According to Heidepriem, under the terms of the complaint, each of those more than 11,000 individuals could be a party in this lawsuit.

But the class action aspect is only a part of the suit, with the other important factor being the civil rights designation.

You do not have the right to refuse service in a public accommodation to anyone based on race. Period. Scott Heidepriem

“[Civil rights] is defined by law,” explained Heidepriem. “It says that every person in the United States has the right to enter into a contract as a white person would have, and that that right was denied in this case.”

As this story has progressed, some have commented on social media, saying that the business is within its rights to deny service to anyone it wants. Heidepriem explains why this argument, and these people, are wrong.

“The law defines what a public accommodation is, and that is a hotel in almost all cases that I know of — in this case, it’s not only the right of the individuals to enter into contracts — it’s the right of them to have access to public accommodations too, not based on any racial category,” said Heidepriem. “You do not have the right to refuse service in a public accommodation to anyone based on race. Period.”

This right is laid out in Title II of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which is helpfully explained by the United States Department of Justice in a handy 2-page document.

Title II clearly states that you cannot be treated differently by a place of public accommodation because of your race, color, religion, or national origin, and even uses the example of a hotel refusing to rent rooms based on race as an example of a possible violation of Title II. It is not the right of the business to refuse service to Native Americans.

Speculating about the defensive strategy that may be applied in this suit, Heidepriem struggled to come up with a viable one. “It may well be that they’re going to argue a question of harm — a specific damage to members of a class — but boy; here I mean, this seems as I said, a real breathtaking form of racism if in-fact this is what was said.”