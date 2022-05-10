SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District had 107 teachers new to the district plus three administrators as of May 9, according to its human resources department.

The district still has 65 teachers/certified staff vacancies. It expects that 15 additional teachers/certified staff will leave prior to June 30.

The teacher placement listing with the Associated School Boards of South Dakota had 521 teacher and administrative openings as of May 9, said executive director Wade Pogany.

The breakdown of remaining need in the Sioux Falls district is: 20 in special education, 13 in elementary, 14 in middle school, 4 in high school and 11 in other district-wide teacher/certified staff roles.