10-year-old boy’s body recovered from pond

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — On Thursday, July 2 the Brookings Police Department received a report of a missing 10-year-old, Molu Zarpeleh. Friday, July 3, the Brookings Fire Department located Zarpeleh’s body in a pond a little before 9:00 a.m.

In a press release from the Brookings Police Department, officials said officers conducted a search of the area which included area schools, playgrounds, outbuildings, private residences and churches. After the search began officers located Zarpeleh’s bicycle lying in the grass by Peace Lutheran Church. The release also said, after officers located the bicycle, they focused the search in that area, which included a nearby privately-owned retention pond. Zarpeleh’s sandals were located near the water’s edge of the retention pond.

The release continued on saying, the police department requested the assistance of the Brookings Fire Department. Crew from the Brookings Fire Department arrived before midnight and members of their dive team searched the retention pond. The release said the search was suspended around 3:00 a.m. because of safety concerns, poor lighting conditions and murky water.

Officers remained at the pond during the rest of the night to maintain scene security.

At 7:00 a.m. on Friday, the Brookings Fire Department used pumps to remove about 300,000 gallons of water from the pond. The dive team located Zarpeleh’s body in the pond a little before 9:00 a.m, according to the news release.

The police department has received multiple tips related to circumstances surrounding the incident so the department began an investigation. The police department said that the claims are not factual. The Brookings Police Department is continuing the investigation the news release said.