10 robberies in a month in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have responded to 10 reported robberies since Nov. 10, according to the 30-day log of calls.

The most recent was Monday, Dec. 9, at Get N’ Go near 14th Street and Cliff Avenue just before 9:30 p.m.

The robberies happen at all hours. Two were reported between 2 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. Two others were reported just after 10:30 a.m.

Three robberies were reported between 12:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

Three were reported between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Here’s a list of the robberies reported from Nov. 10 to Dec. 8, according to the Sioux Falls 30-day police log:

1. At 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 8 on East Rice Street near the intersection with North Highland Avenue

2. 12:55 p.m. on Dec. 7 on North Duluth Avenue near the intersection of with West McClellan Street

3. 2:43 a.m. on Dec. 5 on South Louise Avenue near the intersection with West 49th Street

4. 1:48 p.m. on Dec. 1 on South Western Avenue near the intersection with West 13th Street

5. 5:37 p.m. on Nov. 29 on West 10th Street near the intersection of South Kiwanis Avenue and West 9th Street

6. 12:23 p.m. on Nov. 28 on North Indiana Avenue near the intersection of North Franklin Avenue and East 8th Street

7. 10:37 a.m. on Nov. 23 on South Marion Road near the intersection with West 41st Street

8. 10:58 a.m. on Nov. 20 on South Carolyn Avenue with West 38th Street

9. 8:49 p.m. on Nov. 19 on South Duluth Avenue near the intersection with West 18th Street.



Police reports and KELOLAND News stories say a woman was involved in at least three of the robberies. It’s not common statewide for a woman to be arrested for robbery.

There were six women arrested for robbery in 2018, according to the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.

Sioux Falls Police arrested 15 juveniles for robbery and arrested 33 adults for robbery in 2018, according to the State Attorney General.

Robberies are holding steady in Sioux Falls from 2011 to 2018 from 80 to 103 reports a year. The city had 101 in 2011 and 119 in 2018.

Sioux Falls accounted for more than half of all reported robberies in the state in 2018. The State Attorney General said 208 robberies were reported in 2018.

Recent robberies in Sioux Falls have been reported at convenience stores, an apartment and a motel.

Sites of 2018 robberies in the state varied including 55 that happened on streets, roadways or alleys; 13 happened in motels or hotels and related sites; and at 11 at convenience stores.

Dave Grevlos, the owner of Shop ‘N Cart convenience stores, said his stores has been the target of robberies in the past.

Grevlos said he has two main policies on robberies. The first is that stores do not have more than $100 in a cash till at any time. Employees deposit cash in a safe box during shifts to make sure there is $100 or less in a till, Grevlos said.

Once money is dropped into the safe box, employees do not have access to the box.

The safe box practice is a crime deterrent, he said.

The second is that employees cooperate with a would-be robber. There is no sense in risking injury or worse in a robbery, Grevlos said.