10 complaints filed against Sioux Falls Police Department in first quarter of 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A use of force by an officer of the Sioux Falls Police Department was deemed appropriate in the latest investigation of a June 21 incident.

Police were called to the downtown Holiday Inn for reports of an assault on an employee. Police say during the pursuit of the suspects, an officer was dragged by a car before it stopped. Officers then forcefully removed several people from the vehicle.

After a formal complaint was filed, the incident was investigated further and the officer’s actions were still classified as justifiable.

Captain Mike Colwill gave the update at police briefing on Thursday. He said all use of force incidents are investigated fully by the department. The incident was reviewed by the officer’s chain of command, defensive tactic instructors and the internal affairs section.

“During that review process we also received a formal complaint from a citizen in regards to that use of force. Because of that formal complaint, the chief thought that it was important to reach out to the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to have an outside review conducted as well. We now have the results and findings of all of those reviews, and the officer’s actions, in regards to that use of force, were all deemed to be reasonable based on the circumstances that he was encountering that night and the resistance that he was receiving,” Colwill said.

The Sioux Falls Police Department has received 10 complaints in the first quarter of 2020. There are four categories to categorize formal complaints, according to the City of Sioux Falls website:

Sustained – The investigation produced a preponderance of evidence to prove the allegation did in fact occur and the action of the officer was improper.

Not Sustained – The investigation failed to produce a preponderance of evidence to either prove or disprove the allegation.

Exonerated – The allegation in fact did occur but the actions of the officer were legal, justified, proper, and in accordance with the law and the department’s policies and procedures.

Unfounded – The allegation in fact did not occur, based on the evidence.

Out of the 10 complaints, all of them were considered unfounded. Four of the incidents were in regards to excessive force, two were about handcuffs being too tight, one was about violated rights, one was about officers’ response time, one was about officers being on someone’s property and the last was about police officers lying. These were all investigated and the evidence showed the incidents did not occur.

In 2019, the Sioux Falls Police Department averaged 9.75 complaints filed against it for each quarter, with a total of 39 complaints for the whole year. In 2018, the department averaged 9 complaints filed each quarter, with a total of 36 complaints for the whole year. In 2017, the department averaged 10.25 complaints filed for each quarter, with a total of 41 complaints for the whole year. In 2016, the department averaged 12 complaints filed for each quarter, with a total of 48 complaints for the whole year. In 2015, the department averaged 6.75 complaints filed for each quarter, with a total of 27 complaints for the whole year.

Over the past five years, 19 of the complaints have been determined as sustained, 16 have been determined as not sustained, two were exonerated and the rest were determined as unfounded.

Through the City of Sioux Falls website, you can file a formal complaint. There are three message types you can choose from.

Concerns or Complaint

Customer Service Complaint

General Question or Comment

After picking one of three options, you provide you general information along with the message you wish to convey to the police department, but the website states, if you are filing something in regards to discrimination and harassment for minority groups, the LGBTQ community, and others, the City Attorney’s Office should be contacted instead of filing a complaint.