1 vs. #7 – De Smet to meet Aberdeen Christian for the class ‘B’ state championship

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The 2021 class ‘B’ state championship will feature #1 De Smet against #7 Aberdeen Christian.

The tournament favorite, De Smet, has looked impressive in both of their wins including a 27 point win over Lower Brule on Thursday and a 12 point win over Viborg-Hurley in the semifinals.

The Knights on the other hand, have won two games by a combined 13 points, including their semifinal win over Dell Rapids St. Mary, 60-53.

The Bulldogs are scoring 68 points per game in the state tournament, while allowing their opponents to score just 48.5 points a contest.

Kalen Garry has been the tournaments leading scorer tallying 24 points in both games.

Kalen Garry scored 24 points in Friday’s semifinal win over Viborg-Hurley

From there, the Bulldogs have had several other players step up including Cody Cavanaugh (9 PPG), Ethan McCune (8.5 PPG) and Tory Holland (7.5 PPG). However, the biggest play maker for the Bulldogs just might be Damon Wilkinson. The 6’7 sophomore is scoring 14.5 points per game in the tournament, all of which have come off the bench.

A strong point for the Bulldogs have been their rebounding as they have out rebounded their opponents 77-51.

De Smet junior, Rett Osthus, has scored only 9 points, however he is the tournament leader in assists, with an impressive 15 assists in just two games.

On the other side of the floor, the story of the Aberdeen Christian Knights is one of the best. The Knights were supposed to play in their first ever state tournament in 2020, but COVID-19 took away that opportunity.

This year, the Aberdeen Christian has pushed back into the state tournament and have earned their first ever trip to the state championship.

The key for the Knights have been smart offensive possessions and tough defense on the other side.

Aberdeen Christian has been smart with the basketball as they are shooting an impressive 45% for the tournament.

Defensively, the Knights have been stout allowing just 51 points in their two tough contests.

Sophomore, Ethan Russell, has been their leading scorer as he has tallied a team high 32 points combined in both of their contests.

Saturday's contest will tip-off at 7:30 p.m.