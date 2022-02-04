SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND Game of the Week is back with a top five showdown in Class ‘AA’ boys basketball. #1 Roosevelt will host #3 Mitchell at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 4.

Friday’s game will be an important contest as Mitchell will look to try and hand the top-ranked Rough Riders their first loss of the season.

Roosevelt sits atop the Class ‘AA’ standings with an impressive 12-0 record. The most impressive part of their record is that they’ve won nine games against teams with winning records. On Friday, the Kernels will look to hand Roosevelt their first loss. Mitchell sits fourth in the class ‘AA’ standings as they own a 10-3 record.

Friday’s Game of the Week will feature some of the top talent in Class ‘AA’ boys basketball.

Two of the top players will square off including Mitchell’s Caden Hinker and Roosevelt’s Marcus Phillips.

Each team has some depth as well, which will make for a tough battle on Friday.

Friday’s game will be streamed on KELOLAND.com, with tip-off set for 7 p.m.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.