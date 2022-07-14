MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — City leaders in Mitchell were happy to receive a $1 million boost this week.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced it was rewarding a $1 million Economic Development Administration grant to the city to help with development of a Lake Mitchell marina and surrounding trail system. The $1 million grant will be matched with $937,677 in local funds for a $1.9 million project that is expected to create 20 jobs.

Mitchell Mayor Bob Everson the city applied for the EDA grant at the start of 2022. He said it was notified it was a finalist about six weeks ago and found out it got the money this week.

“We’re very happy with that,” Everson said. “We’re excited to see this project moving forward.”

Everson said many people have responded to the grant announcement stating the city still needs to focus on cleaning up the lake. Everson, who was first elected as mayor in 2018, said cleaning the lake remains the main focus and the city is committed to dredge the bottom.

The EDA grant, which is funded through money approved in the American Rescue Plan, will help cover the costs for the construction of the jetty, the floating boat docks and trails to access it. A jetty is a structure built out from land that serves as a protection from tides to water.

The plan is to put the jetty and boat docks near on the west side of the lake near the current public access boat ramp.

A rendering of a possible jetty and boat docks at Lake Mitchell from 2020. Photo from the city of Mitchell.

Everson said the city would look at building a marina or partner with a vendor to run one. When he first was elected mayor in 2018, Everson said Nebraska-based Fyra Engineering had finished a study of Lake Mitchell to help address water quality issues within the lake.

After that study, the city hired North Dakota State University in conjunction with the National Park Service to develop a master plan on where a possible marina would be best located on the lake and what other factors of the lake could be improved.

Right now, Everson said the city remains in the design stage for how the drawdown, the process of reducing the water level in Lake Mitchell, would be conducted. He added the most cost-effective way to dredge the lake is to physically lower the level of the lake and then use heavy equipment to take sediment out of the bottom of the lake.

“It would make sense to go in and build the jetty because it would be easiest to do that when water is out of the lake,” Everson said. “We can get a better feel for how we’re doing as far as the construction of the jetty.”

Everson said the EDA grant money needs to be used within four or five years and the dredging will need to take place within that timeline.

“We see the lake getting dredged roughly within the next two to three years,” Everson said. “We’re already doing stuff in the watershed to help improve Lake Mitchell.”

Watershed, dredging and recreation

While this $1 million grant will help with a future jetty and marina on Lake Mitchell, the process of cleaning up the quality of the water includes addressing the watershed for the lake and dredging out the sediment at the bottom of the lake.

The problem with the water quality is phosphorus, nitrogen and other chemicals from waste and fertilizer that make their way into Firesteel Creek, which runs from near Wessington Springs all the way to Lake Mitchell. Algae feeds on the nutrients and chokes the lake with plant life. The Blue Green algae produces a toxin, which can build up to dangerous levels.

The city of Mitchell has already started addressing the watershed around Lake Mitchell and Firesteel Creek which flows into the lake. Everson said the city purchased a house and property just off the west end of Lake Mitchell to hopefully create more of a wetland in the area to help take sediment from getting into the lake.

He said the city thought it had the permit process all set, but added there’s still a few permits left to be met before the project starts at the end of this summer or early spring next year.

Everson said grant money like the EDA grant is a huge part of paying for the cleanup of Lake Mitchell.

“We’d like to be able to do this without any impact to the taxpayers,” Everson said. “The grant is huge. Any grant we can get is big.”

The city received grant help to create more wetland in the watershed areas of the lake but there won’t be any grant money to pay for the dredging, which Everson said is going to cost up to $20 million.

Everson said many agriculture producers with land along Firesteel Creek have started working with the city to have best practices.

“It’s not just Lake Mitchell, it’s Firesteel Creek, which goes all the way up north of Wessington Springs,” Everson said. “It’s a big area that we’re trying to impact here. We appreciate producers coming forward and trying to help.”

Everson said the process has been long and the COVID-19 pandemic held everything up for 2020 and 2021.

“We’re starting to get momentum again,” said Everson, who’s second term as mayor ends in 2024. “I’d really like to see this project get completed.”