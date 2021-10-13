1 Madison meets #4 West Central in Thursday night Game of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a top-five showdown in Class 11A as #4 West Central hosts #1 Madison in the KELOLAND.com Thursday night Game of the Week.

The Bulldogs and Trojans will cross paths in a pivotal game for the 11A standings.

Madison sits atop the 11A standings with a 7-0, unbeaten record. They own a seed point average of 45.714. While the Bulldogs are searching to stay unbeaten, this game means a lot for West Central in the standings. The Trojans sit tied for fourth at 41.429, but they are just 1.286 seeds points ahead of Milbank, who sits on the outside of the playoffs. A pair of Trojan losses to end the season could mean trouble.

WEST CENTRAL TROJANS – 4-3

West Central is coming off back-to-back losses to #2 Canton and #3 Vermillion, dropping the Trojans to 4-3.

West Central Schedule – Courtesy: SDHSAA.com

Now they have their hands full! They face 11A, undefeated #1 Madison on Thursday and then 11AA, undefeated #1 Tea Area on Thursday, October 21.

Two losses will drop them to 4-5 and give them a seed points average of around 40.889 (pending the outcome of their opponents). That average should get them in the playoffs, but they would most likely be a lower seed, such as a five, six, seven or eight.

Nevertheless, the Trojans have to focus on Thursday night. They’ll be facing a talented Madison team.

The Trojans are looking to keep it a defensive battle. They own the fourth-best scoring defense in 11A at 15.3 points per game. West Central is 3-1 on the season when allowing 13 points or less.

They’ll have their hands full trying to slow down the Bulldogs as Madison is the only team in 11A that is scoring more than 30 points per game.

MADISON BULLDOGS – 7-0

Madison is 7-0 on the season this year and they’ve just bullied their way to that record.

Madison Schedule – Courtesy: SDHSAA.com

The Bulldogs have powered past teams this season. They have just one game that was within ten points, a 9-0 win over Milbank.

There are five ranked teams currently in 11A. Madison is the top-ranked team and West Central, their opponent on Thursday, is number four.

The other three teams, Canton (2), Vermillion (3) and Dell Rapids (5) have all lost to Madison this season… by a combined 55 points!

Madison is blowing out teams this season. Their seven wins have come with them outscoring their opponents by 179 points (239-60).

If you want to know why the Bulldogs have had so much success, just look at the stats. They are 11A’s top-scoring offense (34.1 PPG) and top scoring defense (8.6 PPG).

Thursday’s contest will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. and you can stream the action on KELOLAND.com.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.