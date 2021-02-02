1 in 500 South Dakotans has died from COVID-19; 1 in 8 have had it

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– One in every 500 South Dakotans have died from COVID-19 when comparing the data from the South Dakota Department of Health to the state’s 2019 estimated population of 884,659.

As of Tuesday, the state has had 1,779 COVID-19 deaths. That is larger than the population of many South Dakota towns, including Parkston (1,653), Britton (1,678) and Rosebud (1,703).

COVID-19 was the second leading cause of death in the state when compared to the 2018 South Dakota Department of Health data, after heart disease (1,797) and followed by cancer (1,632).

108,431 South Dakotans have had COVID-19. That is 1 in every 8 residents.

Active cases are at 2,600 as of Tuesday, which is similar to the population of Redfield (2,583).

There are 131 hospitalizations in the state, which is the same as population of Stockholm, S.D.

Minnesota has had 463,132 COVID-19 cases, which is one in every 12 Minnesotans, compared to state’s 2019 estimated population of 5.64 million. They have experienced 6,210 deaths, which is one in every 908 residents.

One in every nine Iowa residents have had COVID-19 when compared to the state’s 2019 estimated population of 3.155 million. There have been 4,919 COVID-19 deaths in Iowa, which is one in every 641 people.

The United States has experienced 443,000 COVID-19 deaths, which is almost half of the population of South Dakota. This can also be compared to the population of Minneapolis (420,324).

There have been 26.4 million COVID-19 cases in the country. This is more than the population of Florida (21.48 million), according to the state’s 2019 estimated population.