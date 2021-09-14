1 Harrisburg and #5 Washington set to meet in Game of the Week

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Fresh off their Presidents Bowl victories, top-ranked Harrisburg and #5 Washington will cross paths on the KELOLAND.com Game of the Week.

The Game of the Week will livestream on KELOLAND.com on Friday, September 17. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. and coverage will begin at 5:50 p.m.

Harrisburg is coming off their closest contest of the season as they earned a 35-27 win over Lincoln in the second game of the Presidents Bowl.

The Tigers built a 35-20 lead in the third quarter, but the Patriots kept it close throughout the contest.

Washington on the other hand, is coming off another impressive win. The Warriors cruised to a 24-0 win over O’Gorman.

Blocked FIELD GOAL! OG attempted to get on the board, but a nice stop by Washington



10:30 4Q: @SFW_Football 10 @OG_Football 0 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/Kuu3wgRRn9 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 11, 2021

The Washington defense has been impressive over the past two and a half games. The Warriors allowed 17 points in the first two quarters of the season, but since then, their defense has allowed their opposing offenses to score just seven points in the last ten quarters.

The full preview for Friday’s game is set to release on Thursday, with kick-off set for Friday at 6 p.m.