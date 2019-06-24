Thank You!

It’s time once again to help our community and Keep KELOLAND Warm! Beginning October 1st you can drop off winter coats, hats, scarves, mittens and gloves at all Sioux Falls Lewis locations. 2X, 3X, and larger items are in high demand.

Distribution Dates

October 17, 4 – 6 pm – Distribution at the downtown library parking lot

October 31, 1-3 pm – Distribution at The Banquet

November 15, 4-6pm – Distribution at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds.

December 5, 1-3 pm – Distribution at Bishop Dudley Hospitality House