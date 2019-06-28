Keep KELOLAND TV

DIRECTV subscribers may lose KELOLAND TV on July 2nd. Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Keep my KELOLAND TV!”

Q: What is happening?

A: DIRECTV subscribers are at risk of losing their KELOLAND TV station at 11:59 p.m. local time on July 2, 2019. DIRECTV has yet to reach a new distribution agreement to allow the cable television provider the right to continue to air your favorite new stories around the Sioux Falls and Rapid City area.

Q: What other programming could I miss?

A: If DIRECTV decides not to carry your local KELOLAND TV station, you would lose your local news, emergency service updates and your favorite shows such as the remainder of this season’s Big Brother, the NFL & SEC on CBS and new seasons of NCIS and Young Sheldon.

Q: Where will KELOLAND TV programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only DIRECTV customers are at risk of having their favorite news, comedies, dramas, and sports taken away. Other providers are available including DISH (855-898-6730) and over-the-air with digital antenna.

Q: Are you still negotiating with DIRECTV?

A: Yes. We have been negotiating in good faith to establish a mutually agreeable contract with DIRECTV, proposing fair and reasonable terms for your local KELOLAND TV station.

Q: What can I do about this situation?

A: You have choices. Call 800-288-2020 and demand they keep your favorite local news source! You can also contact other local providers – including DISH (855-898-6730) – and switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the programming you want.