US routs Australia 97-78, to play for more basketball gold

United States’s Kevin Durant (7) celebrates with teammates after scoring during men’s basketball semifinal game against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) – Kevin Durant and the Americans still have their grip on gold and it’s going to take more than a few bad minutes for anyone to take it away from them.

Durant scored 23 points, Devin Booker had 20 and the U.S. blew past and eventually blew away Australia 97-78 on Thursday in the Olympic men’s basketball semifinals after falling into a 15-point hole.

With their gold-medal streak looking in jeopardy midway through the second quarter, the Americans overwhelmed the Australians with a 48-14 stretch that gave them a 74-55 lead after three periods. They will play France for gold.