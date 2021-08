VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Olympic medalist Chris Nilsen has returned to South Dakota.

Nilsen, a University of South Dakota graduate, won a silver medal in the pole vault at the Tokyo Olympics just days ago. Nilsen went 5.97 meters or 19’7 inches, which is a personal best.

The @usd community is welcoming @ChrisNilsen2 in Vermillion following his silver medal in Tokyo! pic.twitter.com/AhROyCTE7d — Dan Santella (@KELODanS) August 6, 2021

A crowd of supporters gathered to welcome Nilsen back to the USD campus in Vermillion on Friday.