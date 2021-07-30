Condom used to repair canoe at Tokyo Olympics

Jessica Fox of Australia competes in the Women’s C1 of the Canoe Slalom at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

TOKYO (AP) — Australian canoeist Jessica Fox found a perfectly stretchy, waterproof material for a boat repair at the Tokyo Olympics.

A condom.

Fox won a bronze medal in women’s kayak slalom and gold in the canoe slalom.

She posted a video on social media this week of someone making repairs to the nose of her boat. A gooey carbon mixture is first applied before the condom is used to secure it in place. The caption reads “Very stretchy. Much strong.”

The 27-year-old Fox is the world’s top-ranked paddler in canoe and kayak and won the first women’s canoe slalom race in Olympic history.