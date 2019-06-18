Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story

On May 16, 2018, Angela Kennecke’s 21-year-old daughter Emily died of an overdose. Her official cause of death was fentanyl poisoning.
After taking some time off work, Angela is now sharing Emily’s story, her family’s personal tragedy, in the hope that it can be a catalyst for change.
Emily’s Hope is a legacy charity in the name of a talented painter whose life was cut short too soon. We are raising awareness of the opioid epidemic, stopping the stigma of addiction and helping to offset the cost of treatment. Removing financial barriers is one of the first steps toward restoration, not only of the addict, but of the addict’s entire family.