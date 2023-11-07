It’s time to welcome back your favorite holiday specials! Below is the list of specials and movies airing on KELOLAND TV.

FRIDAY | NOVEMBER 24

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER – (8:00-9:00 PM, CT)

This favorite is a music story based on the popular song of the same name by Johnny Marks. It recounts the tale of a shy reindeer whose Christmas spirit is dampened because his shiny nose has made him the laughingstock of all of Christmasville.

SATURDAY | DECEMBER 2

REINDEER IN HERE® – (7:00-8:00 PM, CT)

Celebrate the holiday season with the return of the one-hour animated special filled with joy and magic for the whole family, REINDEER IN HERE®. Based on the award-winning Christmas book and plush set created by acclaimed author Adam Reed and written for the screen by Greg Erb & Jason Oremland, REINDEER IN HERE® is the heartwarming story of how Blizzard (Blizz), a young reindeer living at the North Pole who has an unusual trait – one antler that is significantly smaller than the other – and his unique group of friends band together to save the future of Christmas. In doing so, they unknowingly create a magical holiday tradition like none other.

ROBBIE THE REINDEER – (8:00-9:00 PM, CT)

In this animated special, Robbie must train to compete in the Reindeer Races to become a part of the sleigh team for Santa.

SATURDAY | DECEMBER 16

FROSTY THE SNOWMAN – (8:00-8:30 PM, CT)

Frosty, that “jolly, happy soul” whose old silk hat full of magic has turned him into a musical Christmas legend, once again demonstrates his unique showmanship.

FROSTY RETURNS – (8:30-9:00 PM, CT)

The magic still in his old silk hat, the holiday season’s perennially popular original dancing snowman continues his adventures and skates on the edge of danger in this animated musical special.

FRIDAY | DECEMBER 22

FIT FOR CHRISTMAS – (8:00-10:00 PM, CT)

This is the holiday tale of Audrey (Amanda Kloots of THE TALK), an enthusiastic Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor teaching classes at her beloved, financially beleaguered community center in quaint Mistletoe, Mont. She begins a holiday romance with a charming, mysterious businessman (Paul Greene), complicating his plans to turn the center into a more financially profitable resort property. Kloots co-wrote the film story and serves as executive producer.

SUNDAY | DECEMBER 24

WHEN CHRISTMAS WAS YOUNG – (8:00-10:00 PM, CT)

A headstrong music manager (Tyler Hilton) in desperate need of a hit song for his last remaining client finds himself falling for a gifted singer-songwriter (Karen David) with abandoned dreams of making it big, as he attempts to secure the rights to a Christmas song she wrote years ago. Features original music by Sheryl Crow, who also executive produces.

FRIDAY | DECEMBER 29

MUST LOVE CHRISTMAS – (8:00-10:00 PM, CT)

A renowned romance novelist (Liza Lapira of THE EQUALIZER) famous for her Christmas-themed books finds herself snowbound in the charming town of Cranberry Falls. There, she unexpectedly becomes involved in a love triangle with her childhood crush (Nathan Witte) and a reporter (Neal Bledsoe) determined to interview her to save his dying magazine.