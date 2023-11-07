It’s the most wonderful time of the year because CBS is back with its expansive slate of very merry holiday programming, which includes The Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York; the National Christmas Tree Lighting in Washington D.C.; the live New Year’s Eve bash in Nashville; and more holiday celebrations, including BYRON ALLEN PRESENTS A MERRY SOULFUL CHRISTMAS, THE 25TH ANNUAL A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS, THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT CHRISTMAS WEEK and a holiday themed THE GREATEST @HOMEVIDEOS.

THURSDAY | NOVEMBER 23

THE THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE ON CBS

(8:00 AM-11:00 PM, CT)

The Thanksgiving Day Parade returns to Sixth Avenue. This year’s special will take viewers on a tour of the most popular balloons and floats, feature musical performances, and conclude with the iconic Santa Claus riding on his sleigh.

FRIDAY | NOVEMBER 24

THE GREATEST @HOMEVIDEOS

(7:00-8:00 PM, CT)

Cedric the Entertainer and his team of video-seeking “Elves” have been hard at work uncovering a sweet assortment of videos featuring awesome holiday cheer, not-to-be-believed creativity, and a “sled” full of hilarious moments from all parts of the globe. Cedric’s made his list…he’s checked it twice…and all of these videos are pure holiday nice.

MONDAY, TUESDAY, THURSDAY & FRIDAY | DECEMBER 4, 5, 7, 8 & 18

THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT CHRISTMAS WEEK

MONDAY, THURSDAY, FRIDAY (7:00-8:00 PM, CT)

TUESDAY (8:00-9:00 PM, CT)

The #1 series in daytime returns to primetime with THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT CHRISTMAS WEEK featuring host Drew Carey in special holiday themed episodes, including OFFICE HOLIDAY PARTY on Monday, Dec. 4, COLLEGE STUDENTS HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS on Tuesday, Dec. 5, BLIND HOLIDATE on Thursday, Dec. 7, HOLIDAY HEROES on Friday, Dec, 8 and HOLIDAYS WITH THE FAMILY on Monday, Dec. 18.

SATURDAY | DECEMBER 9

BYRON ALLEN PRESENTS A MERRY SOULFUL CHRISTMAS

(7:00-9:00 PM, CT)

BYRON ALLEN PRESENTS A MERRY SOULFUL CHRISTMAS features music icons performing holiday music.

FRIDAY | DECEMBER 15

NATIONAL CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING

(7:00-8:00 PM, CT)

Light up the holidays with this beloved American tradition presented by the National Park Service and National Park Foundation. Tune in to celebrate the official tree lighting on the Ellipse in President’s Park in Washington, D.C., and experience an all-star lineup of musical performances with the whole family from the comfort of your home.

FRIDAY | DECEMBER 22

THE 25TH ANNUAL A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

(7:00-8:00 PM, CT)

The 25th anniversary of this entertainment special features uplifting stories of adoption from foster care and raises awareness of this important social issue. The inspirational stories of these American families are enhanced with performances by some of today’s top artists (to be announced shortly), performing from The Bram Goldsmith Theater at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles.

MONDAY | DECEMBER 25

MARIAH CAREY: MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL!

(8:00-10:00 PM, CT)

MARIAH CAREY: MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL!, a two-hour primetime concert special from the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, returns to CBS. Filmed in New York City at the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden, the concert special features the singer-songwriter performing a repertoire of her festive holiday hits, including the chart-topping massive perennial favorite “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

SATURDAY | DECEMBER 31

NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH

(8:30-9:00 PM, CT and 9:30 PM-12:00 AM, CT)

Country music’s hottest superstars return to downtown Nashville to ring in the new year. The star-studded special will be packed with high-energy performances from Thomas Rhett, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Lainey Wilson and more.