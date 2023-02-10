Home For The Holidays

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Sign Up
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Originals
Agriculture
Automotive News
Coronavirus
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Inside KELOLAND
Politics from The Hill
National & World News
Positively KELOLAND
Press Releases
Veterans Voices
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Lennox, Dakota Valley advance to state tournament
Video
Top Stories
Tommy John founders to speak at SDSU Innovation event …
Video
Four Sioux Falls kids rewarded for their act of kindness
Video
Man gets $20,000 Social Security check & $11,000 …
Video
Students get hands-on experience in health care
Video
Weather
KELOLAND Weather Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Drought
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
Viewer’s Choice Poll
The KELO Cup
High School Sports
SDSU Jackrabbits
USD Coyotes
Top Stories
Lennox, Dakota Valley advance to state tournament
Video
Top Stories
Colman-Egan punches ticket to class ‘B’ state tourney
Video
Top Stories
Football Championship Preview Show to air Wednesday
Video
Augie prepares for first season under Flores-Bennett
Video
Baylor edges Auburn at Sanford Pentagon
Video
Augustana men hope for positive step forward in 2023
Video
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
KELOLAND WeatherNow
Program Schedule
CBS News Live Feed
KELOXTRA
CW of the Black Hills
KELOLAND Living
Arts & Crafts Show
Book Club
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Be Our Guest
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Be On The Show
Our Team
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
KELOLAND Living Newsletter
Top Stories
Death and dying: Talking about hospice with Avera …
Video
Top Stories
Across the Table with Oliver Mayes
Video
Supporting first-generation college students
Video
Supporting transgender youth
Video
KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘Before We Were Yours’
Video
Employment
Automall
Community
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Events Calendar
Gas Prices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND Pets
KELOLAND Trips
MMIP in South Dakota
Obituaries
Remarkable Women
Tradition Of Caring
Lottery
Horoscopes
About
Contact Us
uShare
70th Anniversary
Our History
Our People
Captain 11
KELOLAND Careers
Regional News Partners
Sign Up For Newsletters
Advertise With Us
Online Services
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Home For The Holidays
CBS Holiday Performances and Specials
Top Home For The Holidays Headlines
Returning Holiday Classics, Movies and Specials
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
Man gets Social Security $20,000 check & $11,000 …
South Dakota city among the fastest-growing in US
Second teen arrested for opening fire on family in …
South Dakota’s ‘Banana Belt’
Four Sioux Falls kids rewarded for their act of kindness
Don't Miss!
Win Tommy DeCarlo Tickets!
Register to win $15,000!
Nominate A Remarkable Woman
Keep KELOLAND Warm
Travel with KELOLAND!
KELOLAND Pro Football Challenge
Win a 70″ TV!
View All Don't Miss