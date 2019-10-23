Holiday Central

Holiday Happenings

Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker
November 21, 2019 at 7 p.m.
Mary W. Sommervold Hall, Washington Pavilion

Tonic Sol-fa “The Nights Before Christmas Tour”
December 6 & 7, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.
Mary W. Sommervold Hall, Washington Pavilion

Holiday Jam with the Hegg Brothers
December 21, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. 
Mary W. Sommervold Hall, Washington Pavilion

Check the KELOLAND.com events calendar for additional holiday events

Holiday Programming

Watch KELO-TV for Holiday programming from CBS

Holiday Slideshows

We want to see how you are celebrating the holidays. From Halloween to Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years, send us photos of your celebrations. Email photos to ushare@keloland.com and we’ll add them to our gallery. Please include your name, location and a brief description.

  • Crews are decorating for Winter Wonderland at Falls Park in October.
More Holiday

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests