Former President Trump on Thursday posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, for the first time since January 2021 to share an image of his mugshot following his surrender in Atlanta on Thursday evening.

It was the first time Trump posted on the social media platform since his account was suspended shortly after the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol. Trump was known during his 2016 campaign and his first years in the White House for using Twitter prolifically to share everything from jabs at his political opponents to major decisions out of the White House.

His account was reinstated this year after Elon Musk purchased the platform, but he had not posted since. He had earlier on Thursday already posted the mugshot on Truth Social, a platform that he has a financial stake in.

DEVELOPING