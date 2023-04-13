File – The Pentagon is seen in this aerial view made through an airplane window in Washington on Jan. 26, 2020.

Jack Teixeira, an airman in the Massachusetts Air National Guard, was arrested Thursday in Massachusetts in connection with the leak of classified documents shared in a group he managed on a website popular with gamers.

Teixeira oversaw Thug Shaker Central, a group on Discord where more than 100 classified documents on topics ranging from Ukraine to intelligence gleaned from spying on allies first appeared.

Teixeira’s arrest comes after The New York Times reported last week that documents dealing with intelligence on Ukraine’s battle with Russia from as far back as February had been percolating on the site before spreading to other social media platforms.

Teixeira, 21, enlisted in the 102nd Intelligence Wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard and in July was promoted to Airman First Class.

Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed the arrest in a brief public statement, indicating Teixeira could face charges under the Espionage Act.

“Today the Justice Department arrested Jack Douglas Teixeira in connection with an investigation into alleged unauthorized removal, retention and transmission of classified national defense information,” Garland said.

“FBI agents took Teixeira into custody earlier this afternoon without incident. He will have an initial appearance at the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts.”

The Espionage Act does not specifically bar the sharing of classified information but rather any information dealing with national defense.

The arrest follows a week of speculation on the identity and motivation of the leaker, prompting the Pentagon to cull distribution lists for its intelligence reports as the FBI sought to identify the leaker through a digital trail along with clues included in the photographs of intelligence documents shared online.

The FBI on Thursday confirmed the arrest outside in North Dighton, Mass., as well as the ongoing search of Teixeira’s home.

“The FBI is continuing to conduct authorized law enforcement activity at the residence,” the agency said in a statement.

“Since late last week the FBI has aggressively pursued investigative leads and today’s arrest exemplifies our continued commitment to identifying, pursuing, and holding accountable those who betray our country’s trust and put our national security at risk.”

The arrest comes after several outlets spoke with members of the online group Teixeira led, which reportedly included about 20 to 30 members, including Ukrainians and foreign nationals. Some of the content shared in the group was labeled “NOFORN” indicating it should not be shared with foreigners.

President Biden speaking during a state visit to Ireland Thursday said he expected an arrest shortly.

“There’s a full-blown investigation going on, as you know, with the intelligence community and the Justice Department, and they’re getting close,” he told reporters.

“I’m not concerned about the leak,” Biden said. “I’m concerned that it happened. But there’s nothing contemporaneous that I’m aware of that’s of great consequence.”

Updated 3 :19 p.m.