From dressing as appropriations bills to the national debt, lawmakers attempted to make politics even more petrifying with their Halloween costumes this year.

Several members of Congress shared their spine-chilling fashions on Monday for the annual ghoulish holiday.

Rep. Lois Frankel’s (D-N.Y.) office got in the Halloween spirit by sporting costumes representing the “12 appropriations bills,” because “passing the [fiscal year 2023] budget would be a real treat.”

Happy Halloween from Team Frankel! We're dressed up as the 12 appropriations bills because passing the FY23 budget would be a real treat. 🎃 pic.twitter.com/5KdXOBrX6o — Rep. Lois Frankel (@RepLoisFrankel) October 31, 2022

Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) said he was going as “the scariest thing” he could think of, showing off a tag on his lapel with the words “$31 trillion in national debt.”

Happy Halloween, GA-01!



I’m dressed up as the scariest thing I could think of👻💸 pic.twitter.com/nJhfMj9oii — Buddy Carter (@RepBuddyCarter) October 31, 2022

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) eschewed politics in favor of some hair-raising wisecracks, sharing some “spooky, scary, candy-corny Dad Jokes.”

Halloween is the perfect excuse to share some spooky, scary, candy-corny Dad Jokes. pic.twitter.com/CUv26iNHFK — Gory B👻👻ker (@CoryBooker) October 31, 2022

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) got as far away from Congress as possible, shooting off to outer space with his NASA astronaut attire.

I hope your Halloween is out of this world! 💫 #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/dmb63erzro — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) October 31, 2022

Manchin wasn’t the only one who had some intergalactic inspiration this year. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten Buttigieg’s 1-year-old twins dressed as a pair of NASA cadets.

Have a happy and safe Halloween, cadets! 🎃 🚀 pic.twitter.com/wN4mbWtQIt — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) October 31, 2022

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and his wife also went to infinity and beyond with their Buzz Lightyear styles.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) — who scared up headlines with his Halloween costume last year as fictional coach Ted Lasso, with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) playing along as the Apple TV+ show’s AFC Wimbledon owner Rebecca Welton — again went with a mustached look this time around as Nintendo star Mario.