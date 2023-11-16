The House Ethics Committee released its highly anticipated report on Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) on Thursday, referring its findings of “potential violations of federal criminal law” to the Department of Justice.

In a statement accompanying the report, the chairman and ranking member of the panel said there is “substantial evidence” to show that Santos “knowingly caused his campaign committee to file false or incomplete reports with the Federal Election Commission; used campaign funds for personal purposes; engaged in fraudulent conduct in connection with RedStone Strategies LLC; and engaged in knowing and willful violations of the Ethics in Government Act as it relates to his Financial Disclosure (FD) Statements filed with the House.”

The final product is sure to exacerbate the controversy surrounding Santos, who is facing 23 federal criminal counts and has already endured two expulsion efforts — with a third likely on the horizon.

