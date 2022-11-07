(The Hill) — Voters across the country will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the upcoming midterm elections following a dramatic few months and record early turnout. 

Here is when the polls open in each state and Washington, D.C. All times are local time. 

Alabama 

7 a.m. 

Alaska 

7 a.m. 

Arizona 

6 a.m. 

Arkansas 

7:30 a.m. 

California 

7 a.m.  

Colorado 

7 a.m.  

Connecticut 

6 a.m. 

Delaware 

7 a.m.  

Florida 

7 a.m.  

Georgia 

7 a.m.  

Hawaii 

7 a.m.  

Idaho 

8 a.m.  

Illinois 

6 a.m.  

Indiana 

6 a.m. 

Iowa 

7 a.m. 

Kansas 

7 a.m.  

Kentucky 

6 a.m. 

Louisiana 

6 a.m.  

Maine 

6 a.m.  

Maryland 

7 a.m.  

Massachusetts 

7 a.m. 

Michigan 

7 a.m. 

Minnesota 

7 a.m. 

Mississippi 

7 a.m. 

Missouri 

6 a.m.  

Montana 

7 a.m.  

Nebraska 

8 a.m. 

Nevada 

7 a.m. 

New Hampshire 

Varies 

New Jersey 

6 a.m. 

New Mexico 

7 a.m.  

New York 

6 a.m.  

North Carolina 

6:30 a.m. 

North Dakota 

Varies 

Ohio 

6:30 a.m.  

Oklahoma 

7 a.m.  

Oregon 

Varies  

Pennsylvania 

7 a.m.  

Rhode Island 

7 a.m.  

South Carolina 

7 a.m.  

South Dakota 

7 a.m.  

Tennessee 

Varies 

Texas 

7 a.m.  

Utah 

7 a.m.  

Vermont 

Varies  

Virginia 

6 a.m.  

Washington 

Varies  

West Virginia 

6:30 a.m.  

Wisconsin 

7 a.m.  

Wyoming 

7 a.m.  

District of Columbia

7 a.m.