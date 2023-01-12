President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One.

President Biden’s approval rating has reached its highest point since October 2021, climbing to 44.1 percent in the latest data from FiveThirtyEight’s aggregation of polls published Thursday.

The new rating is higher than the tracker recorded at any point last year, and the first time Biden has broken 44 percent since the fall of 2021.

It’s also a notable jump in just a few weeks, climbing nearly 3 percentage points since a score of 41.4 logged at the end of November.

By contrast, 51 percent of Americans disapprove of the president’s job performance, down from around 53.4 percent at the end of November.

Biden has appeared to crawl back to favorability after hitting a record low point of 37.5 percent approval — and 57.2 disapproval — in July amid inflation woes.

The president’s upward climb has also appeared to continue after the Democratic leader saw unexpectedly triumphant midterm election results for his party.

FiveThirtyEight’s presidential approval tracker aggregates a number of top polls, accounting in calculations for each poll’s quality, recency, sample size and partisan lean. The results include both polls of U.S. adults and polls of registered voters specifically.

A YouGov poll included in the tracker aggregate found Biden with a 47 percent approval rating last week, while a recent Morning Consult poll used reported a 42 percent presidential approval.

Biden has been getting negative headlines this week over his handling of classified documents from his time as vice president after multiple sets of the records were discovered in separate locations. The White House says the situation is under review by the Department of Justice.