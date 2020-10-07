Hispanic Heritage in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — September 15 through October 15 is designated as Hispanic Heritage Month in the United States.

As a way to celebrate, KELOLAND Media Group is highlighting several members of the Hispanic community. We hear from local community leaders, educators and advocates.

Find out how Hispanic owned businesses are thriving in KELOLAND.

We also talk with a local organization that is encouraging the Spanish speaking community to get out and vote.

Also, from South America to South Dakota, how two teachers are using their personal experience to share their culture in the classroom.

And learn how a local ministry in KELOLAND is helping children develop English & Spanish language learning skills through a unique bilingual story time.