SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Tuesday is the first day of Black History Month. Throughout the month of February, it’s a time to celebrate the achievements and roles of the Black community in history.

Vaney Hariri is the co-found of Think 3D and Flyover Country.

He says supporting Black-owned businesses in the community is an opportunity create a more robust economy.

“By making sure these segments of our economy, that have historically been neglected, get some infusion of life and engagement so people can not only expand their experience, but also grow the pot,” co-founder Think 3D and Flyover Country, Vaney Hariri said.

Patrick Wilson opened his business, Nrdvana in April of 2020. He says opening during a pandemic was tough.

“Being a new concept in a town the size of Sioux Falls is a bit of a challenge, but because I like to do innovative things, like online live sales, and I host events, things to bring the community together, I feel like it makes it easier to actually do this position starting out in the middle of covid,” owner of Nrdvana, Patrick Wilson said.

Both men believe the Black business community is growing in the Sioux Falls area.

“Slowly but surely, there’s still not a ton of Black-owned businesses in the state, I own two of them, so there’s some duplication in there as far as Black-owned businesses, but I think it is growing, partly because we are working so hard to be a healthy example for people,” Hariri said.

Overall, Hariri and Wilson say while supporting these businesses are important, they also suggest educating yourself.

“Saying the place isn’t for you because of the color of somebody’s skin or something you’ve negatively heard, learn for yourself, experience for yourself, hold a conversation, and that’s what it’s all about,” Wilson said.

“Go in and investigate and try to see what’s out there, because they are not just Black business owners, they’re South Dakotans that are trying to make businesses grow,” Hariri said.