BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Joyce Jefferson is a storyteller portraying the women she calls “sheroes.”

“I tell the stories of African Americans who have lived in South Dakota and the Dakota Territory primarily,” Joyce Jefferson said.

Jefferson is the president and owner of Joyce Jefferson Creates Stories in Song.

On Tuesday, Jefferson performed at the Brookings Public Library.

She portrayed Betty Blair, a member of the Blair family who homesteaded in Sully County.

Jefferson describes her as strong, creative and an entrepreneur.

“When things got to be probably a little calm and they wanted to have more people come to this area because it was a nice area she became a land agent and she was in Des Moines and she would sell land plots in Sully County,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson’s presentation is part of a series of Black History Month events at the library.

“Highlighting Black history is important always, not just for Black History Month. I hope that with these programs, with Joyce’s program, we’re able to show people a peek into Black history, a peek into Black culture, and allow them to explore that from here on out and make this more than a month,” Brookings Public Library community services coordinator Mikaela Neubauer said.

Jefferson says there’s a lot of Black history in South Dakota.

“By my giving voice to these people that’s an opportunity for other people to know who they are,” Jefferson said.

Brookings Public Library has more Black History Month events on the calendar.