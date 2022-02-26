SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As February comes to a close, we took a look back on the stories told honoring Black History Month.
In this week’s special Inside KELOLAND, Honoring Black History, we introduce you to several people whose lives have helped shaped South Dakota.
We also hear from several Black business owners and how they are working to encourage diversity in communities across KELOLAND.
Stories featured:
- Sioux Falls diversity trailblazer Paul Dysart Sr. writes book
- Rapid City woman highlighting Black history in SD
- LHS students highlight Oscar Micheaux’s legacy
- Swamp Daddy’s new Jones 421 space opens Saturday
- Racist note leaves Brandon family confused, hurt
- ‘Music of Black Americans’: Honoring Black history through jazz music
- S.D. is the only state in nation that doesn’t recognize Juneteenth holiday