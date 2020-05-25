Swimming lessons still offered during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Swimming pools in Sioux Falls may be closed for the summer, but that isn’t putting swimming lessons on hold at a local swim school.

While Sioux Falls public pools may not be an option for kids this summer, owner of Safesplash Swim School, Dan Sobocinski says swimming lessons shouldn’t be postponed.

“We absolutely feel it’s critical that parents are continuing to move forward with swimming lessons. Because the pools and beaches are closed, does not mean that kids are not going to still find their way to water,” Sobocinski said.

The facility did close their doors back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but has since opened their doors to swimmers while taking the necessary safety precautions against COVID-19.

“We have very strict social distancing guidelines that are being followed in our lobby, in our pool area and even in our pool. We have very strict cleaning regimens going on within our facility on a daily and even hourly basis,” Dan Sobocinski said.

Suzie Munce enrolled her 3 kids in swimming lessons at Safesplash Swim School a little over a year ago.

She says her kids are continuing their lessons at the facility now that their doors are back open.

“Establishing water safety skills is really important for us and essential for our kids. Water safety, builds self confidence while establishing a lifelong skill of swimming. And we really wanted to start that early with our children,” Munce said.

Sobocinski says the swim school is working hard to keep customers safe, even putting group classes on hold.

Instead, private and semi-private lessons are being offered, in addition to a new ‘friends and family’ class.

“Primarily it’s being taken advantage of by larger families. So if there’s a family of three or four children, all three or four children are in one class and we’re teaching that class, as more of a group formatted class,” Sobocinski said.

“They’re teaching to each of their levels, which has been really nice and a really great way to streamline their swimming lessons, so they’re just together. It’s a really quick, quick, positive experience for us,” Munce said.

