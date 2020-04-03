Staying active during COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As local fitness centers begin limiting access to members, and some even closing their doors, many may be getting their workout done in a different way.

With a mix of working from home, recent cold weather and a guideline to social distance in KELOLAND– many may be feeling a bit stir-crazy.

But thanks to technology, you can keep busy and physically active through online fitness videos, like the one’s Sanford Wellness Center is providing.

Group fitness supervisor at Sanford Wellness Center Danelle Schultz says the Wellness Center’s doors have been closed since March 13th, and will stay that way for now in order to practice social distancing.

But the fitness lover still wants members to be able to keep motivated and active.

“The important thing right now is for people to try to stay in the fitness routine as much as possible so we’re trying to help them out with that,” Schultz said.

And if you don’t have home workout equipment, don’t worry.

These workouts are modified so people can use whatever they have at home.

“You can always use some household items like the detergent bottle, these will make nice weights in a pinch, I just brought one today. Or if you have any empty milk jugs, fill them up with water, you can use those for your dumbbells as well as soup cans if you want lighter weights,” Schutlz said.

So far, she says feedback from members has been great, and will continue posting workouts until members are back in the gym.

“Sometimes it’s good to change up your routine so we’ve gotta just look on the bright side, that change is good. So you just need to find ways to do it, so we’re trying to give people some of those ideas,” Schultz said.

Schultz says you don’t have to be a Sanford Wellness Center member to access these videos. For a link to all of them, click here.