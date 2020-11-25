Providing Thanksgiving dinner to those in need

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thanksgiving is just a few days away and that means many of you are stocking up the kitchen with holiday food.

This year’s Thanksgiving dinner is going to look different for many families due to COVID-19.

But one thing Erica Peterson says everyone deserves is a holiday meal.

“I think it’s huge to be able to provide folks with a Turkey, with, you know, fresh roles, with pie and some, and some sides, that could feed their family,” Peterson said.

Peterson is the senior director for Sanford Health Network.

With the help of local businesses, they were able to host a drive-thru event for families in Chamberlain who can’t afford a turkey dinner this year.

“There is a need to help support people who may need food during these times. We know that our local food banks, it has been hit hard and we want to make sure that we’re able to give folks some joy at Thanksgiving and an opportunity to keep their bellies full,” Peterson said.

Jeff Tveit is one of the many people who volunteered at the event. He says being able to help those who need it most feels good.

“We have a lot of people that are struggling with situations now economically during the COVID and just situations because they may have income, but their income is not enough to really provide their family fully. And there’s a lot of other people that have surplus,” Tveit said.

The kits come stocked with a turkey, pie and all of the fixings for a Thanksgiving meal.

Peterson says it’s not just those on the receiving end benefiting from the event, but people like her and Tveit who are helping out.

“We’re actually engaging with our community. We’re getting to see those warm, friendly faces, and we’re feeling like we’re able to make a difference in somebody’s day,” Peterson said.

People in Sioux Falls also have the opportunity to take part in a local food distribution event. Feeding South Dakota is hosting a distribution right now at Good News Church until 7:30 p.m.